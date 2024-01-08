Ontario comedy legend Tom Green goes off on people who talk loudly on trains

Ontario comedy legend Tom Green posted an angry tirade on social media amid a particularly frustrating train ride through the province on Monday, venting his frustrations over a chatty fellow passenger to the masses.

While best known for his oddball gross-out humour in film and television around the turn of the millennium, Green has developed newfound fame for his chilled-out content touring the world and living a rural life with four-legged friends like his lovable dog, Charley, between standup gigs.

But Green's latest posts to X (formerly Twitter) show that despite decades of fame, the comedic heavyweight is still just like us common folk — in that he gets angry as hell when people annoy him on trains.

Green had been in Toronto performing shows at YukYuk's this past weekend, and was in transit on Monday when a loud and chatty passenger on the same train became just too much.

Don’t talk to people on the train

that you don’t know and laugh loudly at your own “jokes” the person sitting beside you wants you to stop talking so just leave him alone ok lady!!! — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) January 8, 2024

In a follow-up tweet, the Freddy Got Fingered star elaborated on his distaste for loud train-talkers, saying, "Not one person on the train wants to hear this conversation that you are forcing on all of us including the dude that you are talking to."

Green continued his (admittedly relatable) tirade with another directed attack at this chatty fellow passenger.

"Have some self awareness — nobody cares about your stupid questions and nobody cares that you are friendly and chatty," said Green. "We are all tired and annoyed with your bull shit lady just shut the hell up for the sake of everyone on this train.

The lovably eccentric comedian closed out his mini-rant with more of a personal shot towards this alleged chatty passenger, saying, "You are oblivious to [how] annoying this is and I dislike you. And so does everybody else. Leave us alone!"

A few commenters noted the irony of a comedian who built an early career on annoying strangers in public being annoyed by a stranger in public.

Remember when you kept asking that old man on the train if he liked potatoes in your Japan special? It’s coming back to haunt you — Kak (@Ragnakak) January 8, 2024

Others have joked about Green's career transition from being a youthful thorn in the side of the establishment to a pissed-off guy on a train who doesn't have time for your sh*t.

We’ve officially left the “Bum is on the man” era of Tom Green. Welcome to the “Get off my lawn” era! — SDTrader (@Logank1982) January 8, 2024

So, for everyone out there engaging in conversations with strangers on trains, take the hint. Most people would rather be listening to a podcast or simply staring out the window.