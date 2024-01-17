London Ontario is apparently sexier than Toronto according to new ranking

PinkCherry has once again released their annual study of Canada's sexiest cities and, shockingly, Toronto was beat out by an unlikely underdog.

While the grand old debate of "does size matter?" doesn't typically refer to the size of a city, it might be reasonable to assume that a city with a larger population might have a greater concentration of sexy folk — but apparently that is not the case.

The largest Canadian retailer of adult toys (you know what that means) publishes the study annually, consolidating data based on number of —ahem — adult novelty item sales per person in the past year to determine what Canadian cities are sexiest.

Unfortunately, Toronto didn't end up on top — but the city did score a ranking in the top 10, landing at number seven, while underdog London wound up in an impressive fourth place.

London isn't the only Ontario city to rank ahead of Toronto on the list, either: Ottawa came in just above Toronto at sixth place.

The sexiest city in the entire country, you ask? Calgary, Alberta, followed by Edmonton in second place and Winnipeg in third.

The full ranking of top 10 sexiest cities in Canada runs as follows.

Calgary, AB Edmonton, AB Winnipeg, MB London, ON Vancouver, BC Ottawa, ON Toronto, ON Victoria, BC Montreal, QC Surrey, BC

Not to rule out the little guys, a second ranking was done of towns and cities across Canada with populations under 300k to determine the top 10 sexiest towns in Canada, and here they are.

Roberval, QC Amos, QC Estevan, SK Carleton Place, ON Edmundston, NB Powell River, BC Lacombe, AB High River, AB Salmon Arm, BC Lachute, QC

Superlatives were also handed out during the ranking, with Toronto earning the distinction of "Cuffed Up Capital" of Canada. Apparently the city bought more "costume" handcuffs than any other in the country.

While the news of being deemed less sexy than London, Ontario may be a blow to the city's collective self-esteem, we've got a whole year ahead for us to improve Toronto's standing.

In the meantime, I'll be in Alberta.