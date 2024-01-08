Police quash rumours of new Chair Girl after furniture lands on Toronto highway

Rumours circulating about yet another Chair Girl-type incident in Toronto last week go to show that you certainly can't believe everything that you hear online, even when it comes from multiple sources.

Various popular social media accounts began asserting that someone had reportedly thrown a mattress onto the Gardiner Expressway from a nearby condo on Friday, giving rise to some predictable comparisons to "Chair Girl" Marcella Zoia, who famously served zero jail time after tossing patio furniture onto the highway in 2019.

"Someone allegedly threw a table and a mattress onto the Gardiner Expressway from their condo building," 6ixBuzzTV wrote on Friday evening alongside footage from a nearby resident who looked on as police stopped to clear up the offending piece of furniture.

In the 50-second clip, viewers can also see the table mentioned in the righthand lane, which an officer walks to retrieve as two squad cars block cars from hitting the items.

While the Toronto Police Service did tweet out news of the hazard on the Gardiner between Spadina Avenue and Yonge Street, it seems that the source of the dangerous fixtures was not, in fact, a neighbouring condo, as much as people wanted to perpetuate and believe that narrative.

"There have been no reports made that suggest the items came from a balcony," a representative from the force told blogTO Monday, confirming that officers attended and removed a mattress and a small table from the roadway.

"It is possible they could have fallen off a truck."

It's also an explanation that a few prudent netizens put forward in response to the widely-shared clip and accompanying fraudulent claim.

Of course, anyone who has any legitimate information about the objects and where they came from is asked to contact the authorities.