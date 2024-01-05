People are banding together to limit 'aggressive' running clubs in Toronto

The saga of drama involving the so-called "aggressive" running clubs in Toronto continues, as a recent petition to limit the size of groups able to jog on sidewalks at a time picks up steam.

If you've scrolled through TikTok at any given time during the past few weeks, you've most likely come across at least one video of a Toronto resident ranting about the running clubs in the city or sharing stories about their personal run-ins with the groups.

Discussions surrounding the social etiquette of such groups first began when Toronto creator, @zulllfff, shared her grievances against Toronto's running clubs in a TikTok that has amassed nearly three million views.

In the video, she called the Toronto Running Club the "scariest f*cking gang in Toronto" and referred to its members as "bullies," after a run-in caused her to injure her shoulder.

"I am a resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada who has been personally victimized by large running groups not once, but twice in the past year. These incidents were not isolated to me alone," Zulf wrote in her recently launched petition.

"There are numerous other pedestrians who have experienced similar situations — peaceful walks interrupted by large groups of runners that show little regard for others sharing the sidewalk," she continued.

"We need regulations that limit the size of running groups on public sidewalks or designate specific lanes for them to ensure everyone's safety. We also urge local authorities to enforce penalties for those who disregard these rules."

At the time of publication, the petition has picked up 430 signatures out of its 500 signature goal, with many people taking to social media to share their own opinions about the city's running clubs.

"They don't even slow down or move for you! They run straight and if you don't move you actually get bulldozed and yelled at," one person wrote under the video.

"If you see them, you should run into traffic, 'cause they're gonna body you. They're gonna hurt you. These people do not care," Zulf continued to warn others.

"Me and my sister were out for a walk last summer. Over 50 f*cking people are running towards us. They're not just running towards us though. Half of them are on the sidewalk, half of them are on the f*cking road. There's nowhere for us to go."

After the video went viral, Zulf revealed in an update that the Toronto Running Club leaders were actively reaching out to her, and acknowledging that this an issue they're trying to solve within their groups.

"I'm a run club leader and I’m sorry about this. It's a certain run club but we are all guilty of this. We are trying to work on this," one person commented under the video.

The etiquette of Toronto's running clubs isn't just a hot topic here, as TikTok users from around the world noted that their feeds were full of videos about the "aggressive" groups.

"Me, a random girl in Dallas, Texas, scared the Toronto Running Club is right around the corner at any moment," one response reads.

"Do I live in the UK? yes. Am I invested in this Toronto Running Club beef? Absolutely," another person wrote.

In a statement to blogTO, the Toronto Running Club said that the organization has received several messages on their Instagram page, with each one seeming "vague" and "nonspecific" but "accusatory" and aggressive.

"We have been around for 30+ years running around the North Toronto community. We have always been responsible and respectful of our community. We even have a dog, Simba, that runs with us most Wednesday nights," the statement reads.

Some responses to the now-viral TikToks specifically mention the "aggressiveness" of the global Midnight Runners. blogTO reached out to the organization but did not receive a response from them in time for this article.