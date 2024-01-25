People are complaining about the 'gross' appearance of several TTC stations

It looks like the TTC's problems are continuing to trickle in — or, more accurately, down the walls.

Complaints about the Line 1 Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension, specifically concerning the state and appearance of their platform walls, started rolling in not long after the stations were unveiled on Dec. 17, 2017.

The massive $3.2 billion project extended the TTC's transit network by 8.6 kilometres and added six new stations, including Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, Highway 407, Pioneer Village, York University, Finch West, and Downsview Park.

However, less than seven years after its grand opening, many of the platform walls along the extension appear to be stained and rusted, as documented in several Reddit threads concerning their appearance.

How does this station keep getting worse each time I go here? pic.twitter.com/mSZxKhclXo — J.D. Nomad (@UrbanNomad) January 23, 2024

While complaints have been directed at all of the new stations, most of the criticism is aimed at York University and Downsview Park subway stations, where the state of the platform walls appears to be consistently deteriorating.

wow that's crazy. Here it is brand new for comparison. TTC was free when it opened so like may others I visited all the stations. 17 Dec 2017 pic.twitter.com/NJvwvOqHQM — Walter Spicer 🇨🇦 (ウォルタースパイサー） (@Walterverse) January 23, 2024

When asked about the state of the platform walls, a TTC spokesperson confirmed to blogTO that the stained platform walls are the result of water staining the concrete.

"This can happen when it's wet outside and small amounts of water seep in through expansion joints, causing the staining," a statement to blogTO reads. In discussions online, many have long suspected water damage as the cause, even calling the issue a product of "poor construction practice."

Despite their questionable appearance, the TTC confirmed that the walls actually do get cleaned, with the staining appearing more pronounced since they're made of unfinished concrete.

"For all the new stations, the TTC decided probably for valid reasons to only style the platforms and in some cases, the station but leave the walls bare. I don’t mind it because it was money they put into the station's design instead of its styling,” one person noted in a Reddit thread.

Whether you love the rustic feel or hate it, most of the mixed discourse online aligned on one opinion — that Toronto's newest subway stations probably shouldn't already look this worn down.