Ontario woman dies after police don't respond to 911 call

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 21-year-old woman in Thunder Bay on Saturday, found deceased after police did not respond to a 911 call.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigates the conduct of officials, such as police officers, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

According to the SIU, the Thunder Bay Police Service received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence on Ray Boulevard at approximately 2 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Despite receiving the call, the watchdog says officers did not respond to the scene. Officers then received a second 911 call to "cancel" the call for service.

A third 911 call was made from the residence to report that the woman was found deceased in the home, leading officers to finally respond to the scene and locate the woman.

An SIU spokesperson says that more information regarding the incident will be released "in due course."

The watchdog is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the SIU.