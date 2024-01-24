City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
go train

Huge milestone for GTA transit expansion means more trains by start of 2025

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Commuters in and around Toronto can look forward to more positive changes in regional transit service thanks to new developments in the partnership between Metrolinx and the operator chosen to help with its ambitious GO expansion.

The agency has just announced that it has okayed the proposal by ONxpress to operate and maintain the GO network, which it says will translate to "more trains, less waiting and faster, more frequent service."

This marks the largest piece of the ongoing expansion project, which is now in the development phase on the way to two-way, all-day service across the GTHA.

This new step will see ONxpress — which boasts the expertise of groups like Deutsche Bahn International Operations — take over everything from schedule planning to the electrification of the network to updating and upkeeping all aspects of GO lines starting January 1, 2025. 

The goal is for GO to be able to take more passengers to and from more places and offer shorter commutes and less waiting, with service every 15 minutes or better in priority areas.

To these ends, a ton of work has already been completed on what are called "early and complementary works" in five rail corridors — think new bridges, more track and renovations to existing stations while new ones are being added.

The part of the multi-billion dollar project that can now start with ONxpress is the larger On-Corridor Works portion, which will transform the rider experience over the coming years.

Metrolinx states that OnCorr entails "all works that will unlock faster, more frequent train service, such as track, signaling, electrification work and electric vehicles, as well as the operations and maintenance of the GO rail network over the next 25 years" to accommodate the 178 million in ridership GO expects by 2031.

Lead photo by

WESLEY FOULDS/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

British woman highlights all the strange things about Toronto in viral TikTok

Video shows scary aftermath of train smashing into truck just outside Toronto

New Ford recall will affect around 93,000 vehicle owners in Canada

Huge milestone for GTA transit expansion means more trains by start of 2025

These companies are the best employers in Canada and they're hiring

Parts of Ontario facing 'hazardous' freezing rain and power outages are expected

Extreme weather leaves haunting natural ice sculptures along Ontario lakefront

Toronto police being skewered after sharing video begging public for more money