scotiabank arena toronto

Man charged after allegedly assaulting security guards during Leafs game in Toronto

A 37-year-old man has been charged after allegedly assaulting three security guards and one police officer during a Toronto Maple Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena over the weekend. 

On Saturday, Jan. 13 just before 10 p.m., police responded to an arrest call at the arena. It is alleged that event security attempted to check on a man's well-being when he became confrontational and subsequently assaulted three security guards and a police officer. 

The aftermath of the incident appears to have been captured in a video shared on social media, which shows security guards attempting to hold the man down in the arena's concourse as Leafs fans look on. 

At one point in the video, one patron even yells, "Hey, come on, get off the f*cking guy, man. Please, come on!" 

The MLSE says it is aware of the incident and is conducting a full investigation in cooperation with Toronto police, with any potential update being reserved pending the outcome of the investigation. 

William Anderson, 37, of Ancaster, has since been arrested and charged with three counts of assault and one count of assaulting a police officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 12. 

Lead photo by

u/DescriptionMiddle723 via Reddit
