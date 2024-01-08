Here's how to get a job working on Toronto's new Ontario Line

If you're keen on lending a helping hand to expedite the completion of the under-construction Ontario Line, you might want to keep this upcoming job fair on your radar.

Connect 6ix, one of the consortiums contracted to build the up to $19 billion Ontario Line, is hosting a job fair along with Metrolinx this month to provide prospective employees with opportunities to join in on the work on the futuristic rapid transit line.

The job fair is set to feature both full-time and part-time jobs, as well as contract positions for a wide range of experience levels. As the project progresses, organizers will also be compiling lists of interested individuals to keep in mind for future positions.

"We are focusing on bringing good jobs to the neighbourhoods where the line will run, like Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park, to ensure these communities benefit from this multi-billion-dollar project," the job fair's description reads.

Attendance is completely free, and organizers say they will be reaching out specifically to the aforementioned communities as part of their plan to attract job seekers to the fair.

The job fair runs for one day only on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cypriot Community Banquet Hall located at 6 Thorncliffe Park Dr.

Organizers encouraged job seekers to pop in at any point during the two sessions, noting that the event is not operating on a first-come, first-hired basis.

The under-construction Ontario Line subway — which is estimated to be completed by 2031 — is set to bring 15 new stations to the city, running from Exhibition Place, through downtown, all the way up to the Ontario Science Centre (or at least its present location).

The 15.6-kilometre subway line will also provide connection points to other transit routes, including the TTC's Line 1 and 2, three GO Transit rail lines, as well as the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The futuristic line will require a substantial amount of work over the next several years, including excavating tunnels around key intersections and building intricate transit-oriented communities.

In the summer of 2023, a City subcommittee finalized a series of recommendations for Metrolinx regarding the Ontario Line, as it looked back on some of the crucial mistakes made during its construction of the delay-plagued Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The committee advised Metrolinx to "meet on a regular basis with Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) and the city's BIA office to develop business support solutions based on lessons learned from the Eglinton Crosstown LRT to mitigate construction impacts on businesses from the Ontario Line."

Recommendations included the creation of a marketing strategy to support local businesses, accommodating consumer parking needs, tracking the economic effects of construction, and installing improved signage for customers.