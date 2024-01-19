City
gardiner expressway fire

Huge fire shuts down Toronto's Gardiner Expressway after speeding luxury cars crash

A fiery incident on the Gardiner Expressway brought traffic to a sudden halt on Thursday night after a collision involving at least four vehicles that left four people injured and many more frustrated.

Photos and videos began to flood social media just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, showing flames engulfing the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner near Fort York Boulevard.

Initial reports by police placed the blame on street racing, though Traffic Services explained to media that street racing was likely not a factor, though the cars were indeed believed to be speeding at the time of the crash.

The vehicles involved in the crash were reportedly both luxury Mercedes-Benz models with Quebec licence plates.

Two of the motorists involved in the crash reportedly fled on foot. As of Friday morning, one has been apprehended, and police are still searching for a second.

Police state that four of the vehicle occupants were transported to hospital with minor injuries, and announced that roads would begin to reopen shortly after 9 p.m.

Lead photo by

@401_da_sarpanch
