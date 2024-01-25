Elderly duo courageously step in to break up heated fight outside Toronto mall

A heated physical altercation outside of a busy Toronto mall was recently broken up by two unexpected heroes who intervened at the perfect moment.

A video of the incident, which reportedly took place outside the parking lot of Scarborough Town Centre this week, shows two men already embroiled in a tense argument as they begin to push and shove each other.

Following an exchange of words, the two men start throwing punches at each other, when all of a sudden, an elderly duo nearby rushes over to break up the fierce fistfight.

At one point, the older woman boldly steps in and physically separates the two men with her cane, while the intervening man walks off with one of the two men involved in the altercation, encouraging him to cool down.

In a matter of seconds, the duo successfully breaks up the fight, although the men continue to shout profanities at each other from a distance.

The video amassed dozens of responses that commended the elderly duo for their bravery in breaking up the fight, but cautioned other vulnerable folks from doing the same, noting that similar instances have resulted in those intervening getting hurt.

"Grandmas/seniors have a superpower in calming people down," one person wrote. "You know when grandma has her cane up she means business," another comment reads.

blogTO reached out to Toronto Police to inquire about the incident, although they did not have any further information to provide.