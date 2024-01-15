Canada just got a gorgeous and pricey gold coin with a turquoise gemstone

Canada has a stunning new $200 gold coin adorned with a turquoise gemstone, and this beauty comes with a pretty hefty price tag.

The coin, recently featured on the Royal Canadian Mint website, is called "Celebrating Canada’s Diversity: Transcendence and Tranquility." It's the fifth coin that's part of an annual series highlighting "the cultural and historical diversity of Canadian society."

It's made with 99.9 per cent gold, so if you're a collector, it will undoubtedly be a jewel in your collection.

The design

The gold coin is a celebration of Iranian Canadian cultural traditions, and it's engraved with symbols that represent motifs "inspired by traditional carpet designs."

Designed by Canadian artist Soheila Esfahani, it features a paisley motif in the middle, lotus flowers similar to the reliefs of Persepolis, and stylized maple leaves to reflect the community's Canadian identity. In the centre is a genuine turquoise — a highly prized gemstone often used in Iranian art and architecture.

"I often use cultural objects and patterns that immigrants would bring with them to their new home, and those from Iran would often bring a Persian carpet with them when they move to Canada; therefore, I used traditional Persian carpet designs as my inspiration for this coin," explained Esfahani.

The other side, designed by Susanna Blunt, features Queen Elizabeth II.

The coin weighs 31.16 grams and measures 30 mm in diameter.

How can you collect this coin?

At $4,499.95, this coin is indeed pricey. And it will be rare, with just 275 of these coins available. You can buy it on the Royal Canadian Mint website. Shipping starts on January 22.

Love the coin but not the price? The Royal Canadian Mint has a similar $20 silver coin adorned with turquoise currently for sale, priced at just $129.95.