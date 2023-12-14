Toronto Police arrest kids as young as 14 in connection with the latest TTC stabbing

Toronto Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a stabbing that took place at a TTC subway station earlier this week, which reignited fears about the safety of the transit network.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 3:20 p.m., police responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old male was in the TTC bus concourse level at the Don Mills subway station with a group of youths, when an altercation broke out.

During the altercation, the teenager was stabbed and subsequently transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, the 17-year-old male is in critical but stable condition.

With the assistance of the public, the officers were able to locate and arrest the person responsible for the stabbing, who attempted to flee the scene on a departing bus.

A 14-year-old male from Toronto has now been arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

A second 14-year-old male from Toronto has also been arrested and charged with possession of a weapon. Neither of the suspects can be named or identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In June, data released in a TTC report through a City of Toronto dashboard showed that safety and security incidents throughout the transit network were actually decreasing as a result of some of the enhanced measures that were implemented following an uptick in crimes.

The TTC is actually getting safer following horrifying crime streak https://t.co/6nzCRayemd #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) June 14, 2023

According to the tracked dashboard data, the rate of offences against customers (per one million boardings) had decreased by 33 per cent in June since January.