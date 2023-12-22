Passing driver stops confused food courier seen biking on Toronto highway

While some food delivery drivers will work against the clock to ensure that your meal arrives at your door piping hot, one courier recently took "express delivery" to an extreme when they were caught riding their bike on a Toronto highway.

The incident was captured by Instagram user, @slides2cuts, who spotted the bike courier riding alongside the Don Valley Parkway near Don Mills.

"Yo, what are you doing? You're on the highway," the motorcyclist tells the food courier. "Yeah, so I have an Uber delivery," the cyclist responds.

"You're on the highway bro. You're going to get hit. Get off, you're going to get hit! Get out of the highway! Leave," the motorcyclist repeatedly tells the courier as he looks back, confused.

The death-defying stunt resulted in lots of mixed opinions in the comments section under the video, with some expressing concern for the courier, while others noted that he might've put other motorists at risk.

"I respect his hustle he's doing everything possible to provide for himself," one response reads.

"I've seen pedestrians and cyclists on the DVP 3 times these last few months. I guess this is what happens when you rely on Google Maps on your phone," another person wrote.

Others speculated about whether or not the cyclist entered the highway by accident. "Not gonna lie though, the DVP is confusing, one wrong exist, you're practically stuck on the highway," one person said.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time (or probably the last time) a cyclist has been spotted dangerously biking on a Toronto highway. In July, a video shared by Twitter user, @401_da_sarpanch, showed a cyclist travelling in the westbound Kennedy Road exit lanes of Highway 401.

Someone was spotted riding their bike on Highway 401 in Toronto https://t.co/MjAUDSf5mb #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) July 25, 2023

In another incident in 2022, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) pulled over a shirtless biker who was caught on video cycling on the 401 without a helmet.

It goes without saying that these stunts shouldn't be replicated under any circumstances.

According to the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, no person shall operate a bicycle, a 50cc-or-under motorcycle, a limited-speed motorcycle, a power-assisted or motor-assisted bicycle, or a wheelchair on a controlled-access highway.