Ontario driver gives cop ridiculous excuse for tailing ambulance at high speed

For the second time in just one day, Ontario police are chuckling about the absurd excuses local drivers will try and use to get out of a hefty speeding ticket.

The Norfolk detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared a story Wednesday afternoon of a 66-year-old driver in the quiet region — which is just southeast of Hamilton — who was busted going 40 km/h over the posted speed limit while behind an ambulance.

When asked why he was going so fast on the single-lane road, the motorist came up with this remarkable excuse: he was following the emergency vehicle, which was responding to a call, at a high rate of speed "just to see what was going on."

For those passionate about driving, exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 40 km/h while tailing an ambulance "just to see what's going on" is not a legitimate justification for speeding. A 66 y/o driver was charged accordingly. (1 of 2) ^ag pic.twitter.com/efHo99jnYC — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 12, 2023

Of course, officers did not accept the flimsy explanation, and posted about it on X to let residents know as much, should they try to use a similar rationalization for violating the province's Highway Traffic Act.

"For those passionate about driving, exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 40 km/h while tailing an ambulance 'just to see what's going on' is not a legitimate justification for speeding," the force wrote along with A 66 y/o driver was charged accordingly," the force wrote along with a photo that clocked the traveller going 127 km/h.

"A 66 y/o driver was charged accordingly. Know the limit, drive within it."

The incident comes a few hours after a Hamilton driver who was caught going 192 km/h on the QEW said it was because he was rushing his passenger, who had a stomach ache, home. And somehow, there have been even worse defenses of breaking traffic laws in recent years.