Ontario's controversial 'crypto king' is on a lavish travel spree despite bankruptcy

Ontario's self-anointed "crypto king" continues to flex his luxury lifestyle on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings revolving around the $40 million he allegedly scammed investors out of as part of a cryptocurrency scheme.

Whitby, Ont. local Aiden Pleterski, 25, first made headlines back in September 2022 when CBC reported that $2 million in assets were seized from him as part of a bankruptcy proceeding, including a Lamborghini, two McLarens, and two BMWs.

Over the past year, roughly 160 investors have demanded to know where the $40 million provided to Pleterski through his company, AP Private Equity Limited, for cryptocurrency investments ended up.

According to court documents, investors were under the impression that Pleterski would help grow their money by trading it on a foreign exchange company, FX Choice.

However, it is alleged that the youngster invested approximately two per cent of the funds, and spent $16 million on luxury purchases for himself, including private jets, luxury vacations, and $45,000 a month to rent a lakefront property in Burlington.

Despite the ongoing proceedings, Pleterski has embarked on a lavish travel spree over the past few months, raising questions about how the young "professional streamer" continues to fund his luxurious lifestyle.

Since October, Pleterski has partied and celebrated Halloween in Los Angeles, taken pictures poolside in Miami, travelled to the U.K. to attend a boxing match, and most recently, flew to Australia.

Several photos and videos posted by the 25-year-old on social media show him still driving luxury vehicles, including a McLaren and a Lamborghini.

Pleterski continues to regularly stream his travels online, and one viewer recently raised doubts about his lifestyle, calling him "jobless." The self-proclaimed "crypto king" clapped back and replied, "Internet money gang, internet money."

Pleterski also told viewers that despite what they see on social media, he doesn't travel a lot. "You guys think I do, but literally it's for content," he explained.

So far, a bankruptcy proceeding heard in the Ontario Superior Court has recovered approximately $3 million for roughly 160 investors caught in the alleged cryptocurrency scheme.

Everything you need to know about Ontario's scandalous 23-year-old 'crypto king'https://t.co/syRprvRKzm #Ontario — blogTO (@blogTO) October 28, 2022

According to a spokesperson for the accounting firm, Grant Thornton, there is no prohibition regarding the travel of a bankrupt, despite the nature and amount of travel being lavish.

"The Trustee believes that this conduct should be taken into account by the Courts when considering any request Pleterski may make to be discharged from bankruptcy," spokesperson Lindsay Barnes told CBC.

"The Trustee did make two separate recommendations to the Court that Pleterski be incarcerated for failing to fully comply with his duties as a bankrupt but the Court did not grant the Trustee's requests at that time."

At the time of publication, Pleterski has not been criminally charged in connection to the alleged cryptocurrency scheme.