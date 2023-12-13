City
arson empress walk toronto

Man in pirate hat wanted by police for allegedly setting fire inside Toronto mall

Toronto Police are looking for a man last seen wearing a very recognizable outfit, including a pirate-cowboy hybrid hat, after a fire was set in a North York mall.

Officers were called to the Empress Walk mall at Yonge and Empress on October 9 for reports of a fire in one of the businesses.

Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who they allege entered the business and set fire to products on a shelf, fleeing the scene before responding officers arrived.

A photo and description have been released, showing what police describe as a man with "a moustache and a slim build, and wearing an olive jacket, dark pants, brown two-tone boots, and a black western-style hat with white a skull and crossbones symbol on the front."

The hat seen in a police handout photo appears to be a mix of cowboy and pirate style, though the alleged arsonist's mustache certainly tips the scales towards more of a swashbuckling privateer aesthetic.

It's probably not the look most criminals would pick to make a clean getaway, and yet, approaching two months later, police remain on the hunt for this distinct dresser.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police
