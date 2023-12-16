5 people from Toronto who got a lot more famous this year

2023 saw some impressive additions to the ranks of famous people from Toronto. This year, that was largely thanks to their movies, music, social media content, or — in one case — cocktails.

Here's a list of people from Toronto whose profiles really blew up in 2023.

Chandler Levack

The former Globe and Mail film critic's feature debut, I Like Movies, premiered at TIFF 2022, but most people wouldn't have gotten the chance to see it until it landed on Netflix this year to critical acclaim.

The Burlington-set coming-of-age tale is painfully familiar for anyone who has, at any point, ever self-diagnosed as a film buff. What she called "Lady Bird for losers" filters the tropes you'd expect through an early 2000s suburban Canadian haze, giving the movie a fresh coat of paint.

Levack is already shooting her next film in Montreal, called Anglophone. She was also tapped by Crave in November to direct the short-form comedy series, My Dead Mom , so she'll definitely be keeping busy into 2024.

Debby Friday

In January, the electronic musician signed to the legendary Sub Pop label. In March, her debut album Good Luck was released.

New listeners can start right at the beginning with the title track, a dose of controlled chaos that works as the perfect motivational banger to start off the new year.

Her track "So Hard to Tell" got lots of play on SiriusXM, and by the end of the year the album had won the prestigious Polaris Music Prize — beating the likes of Daniel Caesar, Alvvays, and Feist.

Devery Jacobs

The Mohawk actress has been acting for some time, but 2023 was a landmark year with the conclusion of FX's acclaimed Reservation Dogs — a show she not only co-starred in but also wrote on, and even directed an episode for that aired in the third and final season.

She also produced and starred in the film Backspot, a queer coming-of-age story that follows two teenage cheerleaders as they negative the industry and their relationship. Co-produced by Elliot Page's company Page Boy Productions, the film premiered at this year's TIFF and is set for a U.S. release next spring.

Her star is about to rise even more in 2024: she'll be appearing in the latest Marvel Disney+ series Echo, which premieres in January.

Jacob Martin

The bartender at Ossington's Bar Banane gained international recognition for his mixology skills when he took home the top prize at the 15th edition of the World Class competition in São Paulo, Brazil.

After competing with 55 other bartenders from around the world across four days of cocktail challenges, his creative — and, of course, delicious — cocktails earned him the title of 2023 global bartender of the year.

Many of his competition-clinching cocktails are available at Bar Banane — like the Silversmith, which mixes Tanqueray No. Ten, cucumber melon, pastis, lime, and roasted orgeat. There's also the Break Up Flowers, which combines sorrel akvavit, bitter elderflower, yuzu and grapefruit.

Jet Bent-Lee

Toronto chef Susur Lee's son, Jet, has showcased his dad's culinary skills on TikTok, cultivating a whole new audience.

The father-son pair film videos featuring fast food makeovers, like gourmet versions of Chick-Fil-A or a Mr. Noodles package.

@jetbentlee From gas station to gourmet with the help of our @AIR MILES Canada ♬ original sound - Jet & Susur

Their collaborations have led to 6.2 million followers and over 100 million likes on TikTok. Their recipe reinventions and food gadget reviews show no signs of stopping, so it'll be exciting to see what they cook up in 2024.