Costco is hiring for several jobs across Canada and the benefits look fantastic

If you're a fan of Costco and would like to work with the retail chain, you're in luck — they're currently hiring for many jobs at locations across Canada.

The California-founded retailer might be known for its rotisserie chicken and cheap gas, but they also claim to have some great benefits.

"Costco has one of the most competitive benefits packages in the industry," states the website. "Not only do we provide our employees with a full spectrum of benefits (after meeting qualifying requirements), but employees may also elect coverage for their spouse and children. 100% of the premiums are paid by Costco!"

Employees are eligible for healthcare, dental care, retirement, employee and family assistance programs, disability, and more. The company also offers a college program that allows students to work during their school breaks and a scholarship program where employees and their children can receive a maximum of $2,500 a year.

If you're considering a career at Costco, here are some available job openings across Canada.

Location: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan

Description: Garnish, wrap, label, and stock baked goods

Requirements: High school diploma or GED and Level 1 Food Safety Certification

Tasks: As a bakery wrapper, you'll be responsible for removing items from bakery containers and garnishing, icing, and glazing goods. You'll have to weigh and label products and check for defective goods to maintain quality standards. You'll deal with members and be expected to know about current products.

Location: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan

Description: Frost, fill, decorate, and write messages on cakes

Requirements: High school diploma or GED and Level 1 Food Safety Certification. Candidates with cake decorating experience preferred

Tasks: Slice cakes using a machine, add the filling and garnish cakes by hand. You'll also have to fulfill special orders from members and call them to verify instructions. You'll be responsible for keeping the decorating area clean and following safety and security procedures.

Location: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan

Description: Pack member orders, transfer items into separate carts, and assist in clean-up, cart retrieval, and restocking.

Requirements: High school diploma or GED

Tasks: Assist members in loading orders onto the conveyor belt, answer questions about special promotions, and check packaging for tampering. You'll also ensure cashier lines move smoothly by checking item numbers as requested. You must ensure the register and front area are clean and immediately clear any spills or trip hazards.

Location: Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec

Description: Drive a commercial truck to member-owned businesses.

Requirements: High school diploma or GED, valid class D licence (Ontario) or class 3 (Quebec), and Level 1 Food Safety Certification.

Tasks: You'll collect driver route sheets, truck assignments, driver manifests, member invoices, a mobile phone, and a map book. In addition to conducting safety inspections of the truck, you'll inspect pallets to ensure the correct number is loaded. You must verify and confirm deliveries, then drive the truck back to the warehouse.

Location: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan

Description: Wrap and label meat products using a machine, stock display cases and operate the meat grinder.

Requirements: High school diploma or GED and Level 1 Food Safety Certification. Meat wrapping experience is preferred.

Tasks: You'll be responsible for inspecting and reassembling previously sanitized equipment. Following safety and security procedures, you'll place large trays of packaged meat in the wrapping machine. You'll also label meat and stock display cases.

Location: Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec

Description: Using a computer program, plot daily routes for drivers and assign routes, maintain program files on traffic patterns, revisions, and roadwork.

Requirements: High school diploma or GED and Level 1 Food Safety Certification. Computer skills required. Map-reading skills required. Familiarity with delivery area preferred.

Tasks: You'll be responsible for downloading orders from the system to compute routes for review and assigning drivers. You'll also ensure that weight and volumes are within truck capacity.

To find out more about other job openings at Costco, check here.