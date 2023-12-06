Bus service finally returns to TTC station after months of construction

Bus service has finally returned to Broadview Station following a gruelling three-month closure to accommodate the reconstruction of a TTC streetcar loop.

The TTC announced the limited return of bus service with the resumption of regular routing on 8 Broadview and 62 Mortimer as of Wednesday, December 6. The resumption of the bus routes marks the first phase in a multi-phased reintroduction of service at the station as the streetcar loop project continues.

Diversions were announced in September as the latest disruption in the east end's streetcar network, coming on the heels of a summer TTC announcement that 504 King and 505 Dundas streetcar service would be halted at Broadview Station to accommodate track work.

It just keeps getting better and better. — Tony D (@tonydc1961) June 6, 2023

The TTC initially projected that this work would wrap up this fall, however, as winter approaches, the transit agency states that "Buses will service on-street stops at the intersection of Broadview and Danforth avenues as work continues on streetcar track renewal inside Broadview Station."

When the latest round of work was announced in September affecting bus routes in the area, it was estimated that service would be reintroduced in November, another promised date missed by the TTC, albeit by less than a week.

Meanwhile, as service resumes at the station for the 8 Broadview and 62 Mortimer routes, the TTC advises passengers that the 87 Cosburn, 100 Flemingdon Park and 322 Coxwell Night buses will continue diverting to Pape Station as further construction at Broadview continues.

The TTC has stated that "All regular bus services will return to Broadview Station following completion of the station streetcar loop."