12 Days of Giveaways Day 9: Win a year's supply of quality coffee

Today's prize is for anyone looking to indulge their coffee cravings in 2024.

A beloved Canadian roastery is giving away a whopping amount of beans, and you have the chance to sip your way through it with this contest.

So let your fellow cup of joe-loving friends know and put your name in the draw to score a year’s worth of brews. Best of luck!

Coffee-crazed? We get it. A good cup of joe is a welcomed small luxury, especially when the beans are ethically sourced and artisanally roasted in small batches — like at Salt Spring Coffee.

Sip your way through the Canadian roastery's range in 2024 by winning a whole year’s supply of beans. Valued at over $800, this prize includes one 400g bag of whole-bean coffee per week for all of 2024 (with the choice of any of Salt Spring Coffee’s eight core coffee roasts), to be shipped monthly.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We'll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Toronto for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 p.m. on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines