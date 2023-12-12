12 Days of Giveaways Day 6: Win an opulent overnight stay for two at The Dorian

We're halfway through 12 Days of Giveaways and we're not letting up on worthwhile contests.

Today's prize is one we can't help but buzz over, as one lucky winner and their chosen travel companion will score a lavish night away; complete with a decadent brunch feast.

So run, don't walk to put your name in the hat for this one. Best of luck, and catch you back here tomorrow for more!

The Dorian: $800 stay for two

Fantasizing about a whimsical evening of British-inspired luxury? The Dorian — a captivating escape that marries British elegance with the vibrant spirit of downtown Calgary — is the answer to your daydreams.

A curated blend of charm and sophistication is what makes this hotel enchanting, with design-forward accommodation, exquisite dining, and picturesque event spaces. You could win an extraordinary Saturday-night stay for two in one of the hotel's lavish suites, including a feast at The Wildest Sunday brunch. Valued at $800, this staycation is sure to transport you from Alberta to the sumptuous lifestyle of the English elite.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We'll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Toronto for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 p.m. on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines