City
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
12 days giveaways contest

12 Days of Giveaways Day 3: Win an epic private group boxing class

City
Staff
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Welcome to day 3 of our 12 Days of Giveaways. Despite the chill of the December air, today's prize is heating things up.

We're unwrapping another epic contest, giving you the chance to win the private fitness class of your dreams. Round up 39 of your closest friends, because this isn’t your average workout.

You know the drill: Read the deets, enter for your chance to win big, and check back tomorrow for more. Good luck!

Rumble Boxing Studios: $4000 private boxing class

12 days of giveaways contestIf it's in your New Year's resolutions to get your you-know-what kicked, then this is the prize for you. Rumble Boxing, a Canadian boutique fitness powerhouse, is giving away the ultimate private class.

This exclusive personal training session meets group fitness experience is truly all-access, including free glove rentals for you and up to 39 of your friends. But it doesn't end there, as each member of your crew will step out of the ring with a $100 Personal Training Gift Certificate.

12 days of giveaways contestWith studio energy that's more similar to a nightclub than your average gym, this one-of-a-kind fitness sesh is sure to feel more like a private party than a workout. That's not to say you won’t sweat though — because trust us, you will.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We'll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we've launched.

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 p.m. on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The essential guide to buying Christmas trees in Toronto and Ontario farms to cut your own

12 Days of Giveaways Day 3: Win an epic private group boxing class

12 Days of Giveaways Day 2: Enchanting lake getaway and performance apparel

Here's why you should still use your Presto card

TD Bank to axe around 3k employees from its global workforce

Kangaroo spotted on the loose on a road near Toronto

Online map charts Toronto neighbourhoods by stereotypes

Canada just got an otherworldly $50 coin that glows in the dark