City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
12 days giveaways contest

12 Days of Giveaways Day 11: Win a pair of leather jackets and a brand-new set of tires

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Dreaming of a chic addition to your closet? Or maybe a sparkling new set of tires so you can hit the road in style this New Year?

Day 11 of our 12 Days of Giveaways has your chance to score both, with a pair of phenomenal prizes on deck.

Take a browse at what's up for grabs and enter for your opportunity to win; there's truly no room for disappointment today.

Threads of Apollo: $925 pair of premium leather jackets

12 days giveaway contestWhat if we told you your new favourite leather jacket could be stylish, environmentally friendly, waterproof, and maybe even free?

Each of Threads of Apollo's premium quality leather and nubuck jackets is thoughtfully designed and made to be worn as modern-day armour, accompanying you on any occasion. Their environmentally-friendly solutions allow the leather to stay waterproof for life, and minimalist styles make these jackets the ones you always reach for.

12 days giveaway contestSuit up for any situation (and in style) in a jacket from Threads of Apollo. The brand is giving away not one, but two premium full-grain waterproof leather jackets for one individual and a friend. They even come in a lightweight option, you so and your bestie can rock it year-round.

Road X: $1000 winter tires or 3 season tires

12 days giveaway contestGet ready to hit the road in safety and style this New Year and score a set of RoadX winter tires or RoadX 3 season tires.

The RoadX brand was founded on the belief that all drivers deserve an exceptional quality tire at an exceptional price. That's why their tires are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities following a high standard of excellence and developed by a global team of engineers with years of industry expertise.

12 days giveaway contestSo no matter if you're cruising up the Sea to Sky, the Icefields Parkway or the Niagra Parkway, RoadX can get you there. Wherever your journey takes you, get there confidently in a set of RoadX tires with this terrific prize.

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We'll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Toronto for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 p.m. on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

Contest Guidelines

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

New Canada dental benefit is about to open up applications

This man is giving away Christmas trees in Toronto for the 8th year in a row

Here's all the cool new tech coming to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT

One of Toronto's busiest intersections will be shut down for the whole week

12 Days of Giveaways Day 11: Win a pair of leather jackets and a brand-new set of tires

All the ways Canadians could get extra money from the government in 2024

30 notable businesses that closed in Toronto this year

12 Days of Giveaways Day 10: Win a $500 travel gift card from Travelzoo