Toronto beauty salon owner charged after shocking hate crime caught on video

A shocking video shows a woman alleged to be the operator of a Toronto beauty salon spray-painting swastikas on the doors of a midtown residential building.

Police confirm the July incident detailed through a series of since-deleted TikTok posts, where a woman — alleged by the poster of the videos to be the owner of a Yorkville hair extension salon — was confronted while roaming a residential building's hallway, spray-painting doors with swastika markings.

Videos were initially posted to the since-deleted TikTok account @marina.tsatkina, which was evidently created in an attempt to expose the titular Marina Tsatkina, who reportedly runs M.Co Beauty Boutique in Yorkville.

So sickening this woman went to her neighbours door and spray painted swastikas on it. This is midtown Toronto. People who do this should be removed, apparently condo management is doing nothing despite this happening repeatedly. @MelissaLantsman #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/LY6oHft9rT — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) September 5, 2023

The account alleged that "Marina Tsatkina, owner of M.Co Beauty (hair extension service), of Toronto, Canada, likes to harass and assault her neighbours and fellow residents. Repeatedly spray painting swastikas is just part of what she does. The condo management and board refuse to act. Anti-Semitism and hate have no place in our world."

A caption on one of the TikToks noted that the owner of the account was "not the victim of this particular hate crime/the person filming this. I am a concerned citizen."

Another deleted post provides additional details, stating that the incident captured in the videos occurred in early July, and that it was the third such case of the woman spray painting residences with hate symbols.

The deleted account stated that police were called, and the woman was charged with assault.

Laura Brabant of the Toronto Police confirms to blogTO that "Marina Tsatkina was arrested and charged with one count of Mischief Under $5000 and Assault with Weapon by 14 Division officers."

Brabant adds, "This occurrence has been classified as a suspected hate crime as the motivation is not clear."

However, the mystery TikTok user says that even after the arrest, the woman captured in the clip "continues to live in the Toronto condo building, harassing and being verbally abusive to other residents. She has made the living environment unsafe and hostile."