Woman arrested for fake terrorist hoax on Toronto office building

On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., GO Transit Special Constables spotted a female passenger wanted in a suspicious package investigation that took place in Toronto earlier this year.

It's reported that a woman entered an office building in the Bay Street and Harbour Street area on Feb. 27, and placed a suspicious package on the side of the escalator on the ledge.

The woman — who was initially described as 40 to 50 years old with long black hair — swiftly exited the building after dropping off the package.

Investigators said the woman was wearing a long black winter coat, a long black skirt and black slippers, and carrying a black and white zebra-style bag, a green shopping bag, and a black cross-body purse.

Police have now arrested and charged Lucita Bordeos, 56, of Toronto with hoax regarding terrorist activity and mischief.

Bordeos was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m.