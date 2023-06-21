City
canada geese

Toronto is forcibly relocating thousands of Canada Geese outside the city

You know times are tough in Toronto when even the Canada Geese are being evicted.

This week, the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) continued their ongoing effort to relocate the masses of Geese that have been getting comfortable in parks across the city.

Tuesday's mission was to liberate Toronto's western beaches and, judging by the tight formation of the crew seen in the video, this particular group clearly has some experience in the geese-wrangling game.

While this urban cowboy operation looks more like an animated movie than reality, the procedure is not uncommon.

In fact, it happens in Toronto every year.

The main force behind it all is molting season. Come June, geese shed their flying feathers and go into vacation mode, taking to the parks to bulk up on fresh grass while their feathers regrow.

In places like High Park or the Beaches, where the birds can access both grass and a reliable water supply, flocks can grow into the thousands, and beloved public spaces quickly decline into feather ridden, poop laden gaggles.

canada geese

Canada Geese hanging out by the water in Toronto before being relocated.

With a tendency to become aggressive quickly, and a number of harmful parasites in their excrement, geese aren't exactly the best company for humans, so the relocation strategy has proven to be an effective way to manage this issue for the past few decades.

And, as it turns out, it's also a pretty sweet deal for the geese.

Once loaded into the trailer, they catch a ride out of town up to local farms or conservation areas where they can eat and poop freely.

When their feathers are fully regrown, the birds take to the sky once again in their iconic V configuration and return to their seasonal homes.

By the end of yesterday, the TRCA relocated roughly 300 geese from the string of parks along Lake Shore West and will be back at it again bright and early today.

Photos by

Matias Bessai
