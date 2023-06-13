Toronto Police are looking for armed man who tried to run over a cop with car

Toronto Police are searching for a suspect in a wild attempted murder investigation where the alleged culprit attempted to run down a responding officer while fleeing a crime scene in a car.

Police allege that on the afternoon of Monday, June 12, at around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person with a gun in the area of Mt. Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, police allege that the suspect met a victim in an underground parking lot in the area, threatened to harm the victim and their family, and fled the area in a vehicle.

As the suspect was making their getaway, police claim that the driver of the car pointed his vehicle at a uniformed officer, missing the cop and instead striking a police car. The suspect is then alleged to have struck two more parked vehicles before evading police and fleeing the secondary scene.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Mcaium Aarons, 22, of Toronto, described as 5'10", 200 lbs., with black dreadlocks.

News Release - Suspect Wanted in an Attempt Murder Investigation, Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East area, Mcaium Aarons, 22https://t.co/fVbye3yCek pic.twitter.com/jr7pme72tD — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 13, 2023

Aarons is wanted for a list of alleged offences, including failure to stop for police, attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, uttering threats to cause death, and failure to comply with a release order.

That last charge suggests that Aarons was already facing criminal action and out on bail at the time of the alleged offences.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.