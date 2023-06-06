Toronto massage parlour murder considered act of incel terrorism in historic ruling

A murder that took place at a Toronto spa and rocked the city back in 2020 is now being considered an act of terrorism given the perpetrator's obvious misogynistic motives and affiliation with incel ideologies.

The judge presiding over the case in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice this week ruled that the crime — in which the then-teenaged perpetrator used a sword inscribed with the words "thot slayer" to stab a woman a staggering 42 times — constitutes terrorism as per the Criminal Code of Canada.

The victim, 24-year-old Ashley Noell Arzaga, was working as a receptionist at erotic massage parlour Crown Spa at the time. After brutally slaying her, the accused went on to attack the business's owner, who managed to survive with serious injuries but said she had to "fight for her life" as the murderer called her a "whore" and told her to die.

The phrase on the murder weapon and a note reading "long live the incel rebellion" found on the accused are among the factors behind the historic decision to declare the crime terrorism.

The case marks the first time that an incel-driven act has been treated as such in the Canadian legal system — and given the Criminal Code's definition of the term, it's easy to see how such crimes should always have been, and will be in the future.

The code deems an act of terrorism to be one committed "in whole or in part for a political, religious or ideological purpose, objective or cause" and "in whole or in part with the intention of intimidating the public, or a segment of the public."

The offence must also intentionally cause either death or serious bodily harm, serious risk to health, substantial property damage that could seriously harm someone, endager someone's life and/or majorly interfere with "an essential service, facility or system."

There is no place in Canada for any of this incel nonsense, ideology whatever you want to call it..especially from the "mind" of an immature 17yr old kid.. — bryan angus (@mummmbles) May 24, 2023

The actions of the perpetrator, who remains unnamed due to the fact that he was 17 at the time, do fit this description being that they outright targeted women, the judge determined on Tuesday. They're also asking that the offender be charged as an adult.

Sentencing for the crime, with charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder, is due to take place on July 18.

The case evokes memories of far too many other incidents of gender-based, incel-driven violence, including the 2018 Toronto Van Attack in which a man killed 10 people while attempting to drive over females specifically along Yonge Street in a woman-hating rage.

The accused in the Crown spa case actually said the van attacker was an "inspiration" to him and his crime.

We see these incidents on a weekly basis but mfs have the audacity to pretend feminism is “oppressive” to men. Doesn’t matter if women hate men, they can never be as much a threat to men as men are to them in a world where they’ve been oppressed for most of their existence https://t.co/wrA9vyDlrk — W (@zuii175) May 29, 2023

The shocking stabbing of a 16-year-old girl in India late last month also comes to mind. In that tragic incident, twenty-year-old Sahil Khan stabbed the girl, his alleged girlfriend who he had allegedly been arguing with, 40 times before repeatedly smashing her head in with a rock.

The sickening act was all caught on CCTV video, which also shows multiple witnesses walking by and doing absolutely nothing to help the victim.

Hopefully the Ontario courts will set a precedent to punish men to the utmost extent of the law for such unthinkable acts committed simply because they feel rejected by women whose attention they somehow feel entitled to.

It is also about time we start better examining what beliefs we as a society are instilling and perpetuating in men, or at the very least allowing to fester unchecked.