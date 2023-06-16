Toronto somehow didn't make list of top places for cheaters but these Ontario cities did

A new report from one of the world's most infamous sites for extramarital affairs has named the top cities in Canada for cheating — and Toronto, somehow, has not made the list, though a handful of other cities in Ontario have.

The 20 Canadian hot spots for non-monogamy, as named by Ashley Madison, will likely surprise most residents, with humble St. John's, Newfoundland taking the top spot.

Other somewhat perplexing additions to the top 10 are Fredericton, New Brunswick; Edmonton, Alberta; and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan — none of them really known for being the most thrilling places in the country, let alone cities of sin.

But perhaps even more confounding are the smaller suburban Ontario locales on the list, while Canada's two largest and most bustling cities, Toronto and Montreal, are missing.

Landing in second place is Barrie, which actually might make some sense given that we all know at least a few people from high school who migrated there post-grad and have more than a couple of kids by now.

And in fourth and fifth place, respectively, are sleepy Guelph and family-friendly Kitchener-Waterloo, followed by Kingston in seventh — two of them known best for being university towns, and none of them big spots for excitement or nightlife, at least when compared to Toronto.

Representing Ontario in the top 20 are also Oshawa (#13), Windsor (#17) and Hamilton (#20), each of which, one could argue, have less-savoury reputations of their own in some ways, but may not necessarily be the preeminent spots people think of when they imagine steamy extramarital affairs.

Then again, the report does note that being one of the world's most progressive countries, Canada is home to many people who may be open to consensual ethically non-monogamous relationships.

"Canada is no stranger to the appeal of non-monogamy and more Canadians are exploring possibilities beyond the confines of monogamy," it reads.

The full list, based on Ashley Madison sign-up data, is: