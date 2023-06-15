Someone hijacked multiple traffic signs in a Toronto neighbourhood

We've all had the call of the void-type urges to do something risky, dangerous or just plain out-of-character, whether it be the fleeting impulse to jump from somewhere high or the hunger to commit a silly little act of public nuisance.

One person lived out a fantasy held by many of us the other night when they went on a seemingly harmless little spree of randomly changing construction signs in their neighbourhood to flash phrases that are not very roadwork-related.

Those driving in the Parkwoods area earlier this week may have been hit with some illuminated messaging that was more hilarious than usual, with signs along the side of the street reading "JESUS LOVES YOUS" and a very simple (and mature) "POOP."

Images of the DIY alerts were shared to Reddit, to the joy of hundreds of upvoters who got a laugh out of the stunt and hailed the mischevious stranger behind it.

"That's actually very useful, I forgot to poop today. Too much stress and bad diet I guess. Appreciate the reminder, random sign!" one person said.

Another surmised that construction workers on site may have gotten bored and performed the prank themselves.

While a few have chimed in with concerns about road safety and suggested reporting the signs (and any others) to 3-1-1, others jumped in to share how one could get in on the joke themselves, if they want.

"You have to be there," one commenter noted. "There's a box on the side that you can type what you want into."

While the prank may be somewhat frowned upon and potentially even unsafe, we could all use some levity anywhere we can get it.