Road closures to shut down one of Toronto's most central neighbourhoods this weekend

If you're planning on driving or hopping in an Uber in Toronto this weekend, you're going to want to factor in some extra time for your commute, because yet another set of road closures have been added to the list.

With parts of the city already shut down to car and transit traffic for events like Taste of Little Italy and the Under Armour 10k, as well as a bunch of ongoing roadwork, getting around in the coming days is going to be more of a slog than usual.

Toronto Police are telling residents to plan ahead and expect delays all over the downtown core, including around the busy shopping and dining hub of Yorkville.

Thanks to the Yorkville Exotic Car Show happening on Sunday, June 18, a number of streets will be closed for the duration of that day, from 5:30 a.m. all the way until 8:30 p.m.

The biggest hiccup will be the closure of usually jam-packed Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Bay Street, while Bellair Street (from Bloor to Critchley Lane) and St. Thomas Street (from Bloor to Sultan Street) will also be blocked off.

The free annual event will bring more than 85 classic, rare and exotic cars (and their drivers) to the bougie neighbourhood, complete with a red carpet for visitors to walk as they gawk.

Proceeds raised this year are going toward Melanoma Canada, which will also have a mobile cancer screening unit on-site.

Authorities are recommending that people headed to the area opt for public transit, especially given the number of nearby stops and the fact that taking the subway is far quicker than driving on a buzzing weekend anyways.

Bloor-Yorkville BIA
