Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Popular drag queen gets beer bottle thrown at her during Pride Toronto

Thousands of people, community organizations, prominent politicians, and activists spilled into the streets of Toronto this past weekend in celebration of Pride and 2SLGBTQ+ rights around the world. 

The cheerful parade was just as much a celebration as it was a protest in the face of rising levels of hate and intolerance against the queer community worldwide. 

Jimbo, a Canadian designer and drag queen known for competing in the first season of Canada's Drag Race and the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, was one of many notable figures present at this year's festivities. 

On Saturday, Jimbo joined fellow drag icons at the TD Main Stage at Nathan Phillips Square for the extravagant Drag Ball and also walked the main parade on Sunday alongside Miss Fiercalicious

On Friday, just before 11 p.m., Jimbo urged other Pride attendees to be careful after a beer bottle was thrown at her. 

Thankfully, the bottle missed Jimbo and her group and shattered behind them. 

The tweet — which currently has over 400k views — prompted strong reactions from the community who condemned the hateful act. 

"For this to happen to anyone is disgusting and beyond disappointing. But JIMBO?! How f*cking dare they. Representative of our nation who is honestly killing it at All Stars," one person wrote on Reddit

"This saddens me. I'm a Torontonian who has been going to Pride for decades. We're an amazing city. I'm so sorry," another person said. 

"That's so horrible. I will never understand why people choose hate," another response on Reddit reads. 

According to Statistics Canada, police-reported hate crimes based on sexual orientation increased nearly 64 per cent in the country between 2020 and 2021. 

Lead photo by

@jimbothedragclown
