People are really not feeling proposed plan to create a York Region megacity

A number of GTA municipalities just outside Toronto could be amalgamated into one mammoth city sometime in the near future if the leader of one of them has anything to do with it.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti has presented a madcap proposal to the Government of Ontario for his constituency to be part of a reimagined York that would consist of just one city, made up of what is now Vaughan, Newmarket, Richmond Hill, Aurora, Marham, King, Whitchurch-Stoufville, East Gwillimbury, Georgina and the Regional Municipality of York.

In an open letter posted to social media Wednesday, the politician compares the move to the "bold steps" the province has recently made in culling wards in Toronto and dividing up Peel Region, noting that Toronto has only 26 councillors representing a population of three million, while York Region has 77 for 1.2 million.

He also asserts that great savings would come with consolidation — as has been the case during mergers of companies, such as that of local utility providers in 2017 — referencing the $4.4 billon in current operating expenses for the 10 governments in the region.

One York, One City, One Step! My statement on provincial review for York Region. pic.twitter.com/SX7GypGcd4 — Mayor Frank Scarpitti (@frankscarpitti) June 14, 2023

"I am urging the provincial government to create a new streamlined governance structure for York Region," Scarpitti writes. "Municipalities have evolved, they deal with more complex issues, are expected to deliver more and we need an updated governance model from the one established over 50 years ago."

He adds that the transition to his suggested model would be relatively pain-free due to the school boards, healthcare and emergency services that are already integrated into one regionally.

But as earnest as the mayor may be about his "One York, One City, One Step!" plan, it's not going over well with the general public, nor with any other leaders in the area, who seem to think he has lost his marbles.

This is a terrible idea and nobody is behind you on this. — Chris Whitfield 🇺🇦 (@RealCWhitfield) June 15, 2023

"Had to check the calendar to see if this was April fools… wins the internets today as the dumbest thing I read and there was a lot of competition…" one resident replied.

"Still plenty of time to delete this," another joked.

Others have simply just said Scarpitti needs to "f-off with this bull crap," and a few have poked fun at his likening of municipal governance to utility companies as an argument, when in fact there are a number of more relevant (and unsuccessful) historical examples of exactly what he is advocating.

Even more are wondering if the wayward mayor even floated the concept to any of his peers before pushing it publicly — which, it seems, he hadn't.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti has gone rogue introducing an idea hated by everyone after no discussion with his constituents or his council — a case study in how to lose political support for a generation.



Democracy dies in a series of acts done under cover of night. https://t.co/tYKOTN5NsK — Graham Churchill (@GraChurch) June 15, 2023

Soon after the tweet, York Region issued a news release slamming the proposal, which was strongly rejected by six other mayors whose townships would be impacted.

"It is quite disappointing that Mayor Scarpitti made such a statement — on such a complex issue that has a significant impact on people's lives — before reaching out to all York Region mayors to better understand their perspectives," Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas is quoted as saying.

Township of King Mayor, Steve Pellegrini, added that he was likewise disappointed in the unilateral nature of the absurd recommendation, saying it would cost millions.

Still others added that Scarpitti's vision simply doesn't align with the wishes of the region's residents and other elected officials.

Doug Ford's office was also quick to comment on the matter, saying the province has no intention of moving forward with the concept.