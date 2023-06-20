People are knocking down Collision signs all over Toronto

Anyone taking a quick walk in downtown Toronto this week is bound to come across at least a few massive red signs promoting global technology conference, Collision, which is set to take place this weekend.

Often described as North America's fastest-growing tech conference, the travelling event attracts more than 40,000 attendees, including startup founders, investors, celebrities, and business heavyweights from over 120 countries.

This year's speakers include CEO of Amazon Web Services, Adam Selipsky, and artificial intelligence leader, Geoffrey Hinton.

The influential tech event first made its debut in Toronto in 2019, and hosted virtual events through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Plenty of Collision signs have been propped up in public spaces around Toronto in anticipation of the event, and it looks like some people have become increasingly frustrated by their presence — or perhaps taken its message too literally.

Somebody has trashed the @CollisionHQ sign in Trinity Bellwoods.



You. Hate. To. See. It. pic.twitter.com/5Ii8HwDtfQ — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) June 17, 2023

One recent photo of a trashed Collision sign in Trinity Bellwoods Park prompted lots of mixed reactions on social media, with some people suggesting that the culprit was simply "following the instructions given by the sign."

"I think it was asking for it," one person wrote.

It goes without saying, but any frustrations regarding the conference itself should probably just be contained to opinions on social media to avoid any serious consequences.

Collision is set to take place at the Enercare Centre from June 26 to June 29. General attendee tickets currently start at a staggering $1,350 (including tax).