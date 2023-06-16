American tourist reveals favourite things about Toronto in viral list

If you've lived in Toronto long enough, you've definitely complained about the city's negative aspects at one point or another, from its sky-high rent prices, to affordable housing issues, to constant construction and traffic.

Although many of us have slowly become desensitized to the city's appeal and charm, one American tourist with a fresh set of eyes recently reminded us all why Toronto remains the top-visited Canadian city by a long shot.

In a thread that has since gone viral on Reddit, a tourist from Michigan detailed their key takeaways after visiting Toronto for a work trip.

"American here, coming in peace, after a visit to your lovely city. I spent four days in your city and absolutely loved it. I have just a few thoughts/questions/comments," the tourist wrote.

"Toronto is enormous! I always knew that but it had been 20 years since I visited so I forgot how gigantic it is. Very cool," they continued.

"So many high rises! Driving into Toronto is awesome, because there are so many high rise apartment/condo buildings. Are they mostly decent? Everything looks so clean and sharp from the outside."

The tourist also found the PATH "very cool," however, they noticed that signs in Canada are not labeled very well. "I got mixed up in the PATH a number of times and had to retrace my steps to keep going where I wanted to go."

When the tourist brought up this shortfall to one of the conference organizers, he shrugged and allegedly said, "That's Canada."

"Of course I'd be remiss if I didn't mention how lovely Canadians are. Thank you for your politeness and courtesy," the thread continues. "I loved all the food I ate from around the downtown area. World class!"

Back in May, a similar thread written by a California tourist made rounds on Reddit after the visitor highlighted Toronto's endless supply of Tim Hortons locations, mouthwatering dining options, cannabis stores, and good-looking citizens.