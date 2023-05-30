People are wishing that Doors Open Toronto would change this one major thing

This past weekend, thousands of people were given an exclusive peek inside a ton of buildings around Toronto that are usually shuttered to the public gaze.

No, it wasn't a mass break-in party or urban exploration escapade, but another iteration of Doors Open Toronto, in which people can freely wander all around places they've always been curious about, but have never been allowed to enter.

More than 140 buildings opened their doors on May 27 and 28 to anyone interested in taking a look inside, including the ever-popular R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, City of Toronto Archives, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and the time capsule that is the executive 54th floor of the Toronto-Dominion Centre, which comes with breathtaking views.

I participated in Doors Open Toronto for the first time this weekend — I've been missing out! Very cool to finally enter buildings I've walked past hundreds (maybe thousands) of times. pic.twitter.com/w8MD8qZgPf — Alex Redinger (@alexredinger) May 29, 2023

While many took to social media to share their stunning photos and experiences inside Toronto's coolest and most secretive structures this year, it seems that quite a few had one major complaint about the event (and no, it wasn't the lineups due to its popularity, though those are a thing, too): the fact that it doesn't go for longer.

Yes, people are so thrilled by the return of the very educational, choose-your-own adventure glimpse behind closed doors each year that they wish it extended for more than just two days, took place more often or at least had extended hours.

we need more every year 😭 i missed out since there’s so many events happening at the same time, would’ve loved to visit RC Harris — Macky (@MackyNCheese) May 29, 2023

One Reddit post that has garnered nearly 1,000 upvotes describes one resident's first time attending Doors Open this year, which they called "absolutely fantastic" and "the best advertisement for the city that you can have."

But, they continued: "My only issue with it was the two days is just isn't enough time to explore the large number of sites that were open especially if you are using public transit. If they extended the event to two more days then I think people would really have the time to explore everything the city has to offer."

Many chimed in to agree in the comment section, expressing the wish that some, if not all of the one-of-a-kind buildings that participate each year were open year-round to satisfy the obvious interest of tourists and locals.

A few noted, though, how many volunteers would be needed to host crowds, and also the work that would be involved in keeping historic buildings — which require a lot of upkeep — perpetually accessible to the public.

Then there is the actual work that has to get done inside many of these spaces day-to-day by people who work there, as most are fully-functioning spaces.

A beautiful weekend for Doors Open. I can't believe this place exists in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/HgKZk6Z1HX — Alex Colangelo (@AlexColangelo) May 28, 2023

One person added that they actually prefer that the event is only once a year, as it makes it extra special and something to look forward to.

Others still gave their advice for how to make the most of the short-lived opportunity.

Had an amazing time this weekend! Got to visit many places around the city, many that I've never seen before! Congrats to Doors Open Toronto for making this event possible!



Photo dump of some of the places I visited below:



Toronto City Hall: pic.twitter.com/AKMN3BGPbT — Andromedus🔜Anthrocon (@AndromedusWolf) May 28, 2023

"Luckily this is a recurring event and is always scheduled for the weekend after the long weekend in May barring a pandemic. Mark it in your calendar next year. Many places make a yearly appearance, while others show up only once in a while," one said.

And another: "I usually just try to hit a bunch of places within a concentrated local area. You can't possibly do all of them. Come back and do different ones next year. It's free!"

You can catch walking tours, talks, live performances and more at sites across the city during next year's Doors Open, taking place May 25–26, 2024.