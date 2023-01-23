Toronto offers huge discount on dog adoptions to help pets that been in shelter the longest

If you've been looking to add a new furry friend to your life, then this is your sign to get adopting.

The City of Toronto is offering a special reduction in dog adoptions to help re-home the pooches that have been in their shelters for the longest amounts of time.

Starting today until Jan 31, Toronto Animal Services will be reducing adoption fees for dogs to just $25. Many of the dogs available for adoption have been at the shelter for a very long time and have been so often overlooked. pic.twitter.com/re4a5jAwXp — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 19, 2023

Until Jan. 31, adoption fees will only cost $25 for dogs, with the aim of getting these pups out of the shelters and into loving homes.

This is a massive reduction, as adoption fees for male dogs are usually $185 and $215 for females.



There are currently multiple pups looking for permanent homes, including a five-year-old Great Pyrenees Mix named Joey and a seven-year-old American bulldog named Zipper.

"Many of the dogs available for adoption have been at the shelter for a very long time and have been so often overlooked," said the City of Toronto.

There are a few things to consider before you double down on adoption, including if you have children, how much time and space you have for your new pet, and food, veterinary care and pet license expenses.

Other dog adoption routes include the Second Change Dog program, where these pups will need ongoing training after adoption.

There are four Second Chance Dogs available right now, including Roo, a German Shepard Mix who has been in shelter for over a year, since Dec. 2021.

So if your current situation seems to align with a new dog, please try your hand at adoption! These pups deserve a good home with caring owners, and in return, you'll get a new best friend.

Go out and adopt, Toronto!