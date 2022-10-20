City
new Toronto park

Toronto is getting a new park and you can decide what it's going to look like

Toronto is getting a new park and residents can help choose the design.

Located at 4000 Eglinton Avenue West in the Humber Heights-Westmount neighbourhood, the 2,756 meter park will be part of an upcoming mixed-use development project.

While construction isn’t expected to start until the fall of 2024 - and won't be completed until the following spring - the city has released two design options that residents can vote on.

Both concepts include a plaza, playground, pathways, gardens, seating areas, and ping pong and games tables. 

Utilizing a "linear and angled" design focus, option A has the aforementioned amenities situated along a straight, central walkway. It also includes a basketball court on the west side of the park.

new Toronto park

Design option A

In contrast, the option B features a "curvilinear and organic" design. A coloured concrete walkway bends through the park and, while there's no basketball court, the design includes a fitness station, walking loop, and leisure area.

new Toronto park

Design option B

Residents can also have their say on whether they prefer a  "traditional" or "geometric" design for the playground, and what type of features they’d like it to have, such as a climbing wall, playhouse or teeter-totter.

Lead photo by

Google Maps
