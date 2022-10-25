City
Zoe Demarco
Posted 9 hours ago

fog in Toronto

Photos capture eerie fog consuming Toronto

Toronto awoke to an eerie blanket of fog looming over the city on Tuesday morning.

Spurred in part by Monday's warm weather, the "dense" haze prompted Environment Canada to issue a fog advisory for the city and surrounding areas.

Foggy Toronto

The advisory has since been lifted, but photos shared on social media captured the ghostly fog as it seemingly consumed Toronto.

Much of the mist seemed to be centered around Yonge and Bloor.

But anyone living or working in a high rise appeared to be amongst the clouds this morning.

Several Torontonians captured the sunrise amid the haze, making for otherwordly photos.

Lake Ontario appearaed nonexistent through the fog.

In addition to Toronto, Environment Canada issued advisories for several other GTA cities, including Vaughan, Markham, Mississauga, Brampton, and Burlington.

Motorists were advised to use caution, as the fog could appear "suddenly," the alert read.

Visibility was reduced to near zero in some areas.

Although the fog has lifted, clouds are expected to hang over Toronto for the remainder of the day.

Lead photo by

joaquinthroughthe6
