Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Wild video shows alleged drunk driver trying to evade cops in Brampton

Peel Police have arrested an alleged drunk driver in a wild exchange caught on video in Brampton around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

A video circulating on social media shows the driver of a white Jeep attempting to flee from police near the intersection of Chinguacousy and Drinkwater, crashing into a tree, a hydro pole and another vehicle, all in the span of just a few seconds.

Multiple motorists reported the white Jeep's driver acting erratically before police caught up with the vehicle and cornered it.

A second clip shows the aftermath, with a group of Peel Police squad cars clustered around the alleged drunk driver's vehicle. Roughly 1:35 into the clip, a man wearing jeans, work boots and a camo jacket is led away from the scene in handcuffs.

Peel Regional Police tweeted that the department "is aware of the video circulating on social media. The driver of the white Jeep was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences. There were no reports of injuries."

