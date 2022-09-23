Wild video shows alleged drunk driver trying to evade cops in Brampton

Peel Police have arrested an alleged drunk driver in a wild exchange caught on video in Brampton around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

A video circulating on social media shows the driver of a white Jeep attempting to flee from police near the intersection of Chinguacousy and Drinkwater, crashing into a tree, a hydro pole and another vehicle, all in the span of just a few seconds.

THIS IS BRAMPTON…: Peel Police say the driver of the white Jeep was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences. There were no reports of injuries.pic.twitter.com/RzO0HFBv2Q — Prabhjot Sohal (@PrabSohalTweets) September 23, 2022

Multiple motorists reported the white Jeep's driver acting erratically before police caught up with the vehicle and cornered it.

Saw that guy today. Driving on the sidewalk to pass stopped cars so he could run a light that had been red for a while. pic.twitter.com/MJT6Y4YAEG — JC (@JoCro42) September 23, 2022

A second clip shows the aftermath, with a group of Peel Police squad cars clustered around the alleged drunk driver's vehicle. Roughly 1:35 into the clip, a man wearing jeans, work boots and a camo jacket is led away from the scene in handcuffs.

The incident happened at Chinguacousy & Drinkwater in Brampton.pic.twitter.com/m7yDVVcNox — Prabhjot Sohal (@PrabSohalTweets) September 23, 2022

Peel Regional Police tweeted that the department "is aware of the video circulating on social media. The driver of the white Jeep was arrested at the scene for impaired-related offences. There were no reports of injuries."