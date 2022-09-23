City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bike lane pole toronto

TTC installs pole in the middle of a bike lane and people are furious

City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto isn't known to be a particularly bike-friendly city — quite the opposite, actually — and it doesn't seem to be working too hard to remedy that reputation. 

Exhibit A: a metal pole has been installed smack in the middle of a downtown bike lane. 

The pole, located at the southwest corner of Adelaide and Victoria Streets, seemingly appeared out of nowhere in recent days, much to the shock and dismay of cyclists. A concrete traffic barrier was moved to surround it — further obstructing the lane.

Frustrated cyclists took to social media to try and get some information about the oddly-placed infrastructure, though the city, Toronto Hydro and the Toronto Transit Commission initally all pointed the finger at one another. 

Eventually, TTC Customer Service revealed that it was behind the placement, and that the work is being done in conjunction with the city. The TTC said the pole was placed there because the bike lane is eventually set to move to the north side of the street.

"Could this pole placement have not waited till the bike lane was swapped?" asked an understandably annoyed cyclist on Twitter. "Additionally where is the signage? Adelaide is the only main [throughfare] for cyclists."

TTC Customer Service responded that the city wanted them to move the pole ahead of the bike lane swap because its original location was unsafe, puzzling residents who pointed out that the current location is about as unsafe as it gets.

"I'll keep this in mind every day as I bike into traffic to avoid the pole in the bike lane," quipped one cyclist in response

"Pls move the pole from the middle of the bike lane to the middle of the car lane," wrote another, "where it'll be safely out of the way."

Lead photo by

Sinéad 
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's cold weather is officially here and the city is yet again not having it

New Toronto condo tower just took a giant leak all over the city

Wild video shows alleged drunk driver trying to evade cops in Brampton

TTC installs pole in the middle of a bike lane and people are furious

Former TTC CEO Andy Byford leaves swanky London transit position after two years

Lisa LaFlamme finally breaks silence on CTV exit and says she's cried every day since

Jupiter is about to get super close to Earth and here's how to see it from Toronto

The salmon run has returned to Toronto rivers and here's how to see them jump