toronto horse cops

Toronto pony cops take down men at gunpoint outside Etobicoke mall

No this not the Wild, Wild West. It's actually a video of a wild takedown involving Toronto horse cops.

A video widely circulating on social media shows mounted Toronto Police officers taking down three men outside Sherway Gardens mall in Etobicoke.

Three horse cops are seen riding down a street outside the mall before they pick up pace and gallop towards a dark-colour car. The cops and ponies quickly surround the car before the video pans to a closer view.

The horses tower over the vehicle while police draw their guns on three males as more police cars pull up to the scene.

According to the video's caption, the mounted unit and 22 division responded to three males who were "potentially trying to rob another male" at the mall's parking lot.

Toronto Police said this incident occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 13 around 5:13 p.m. and that there was a heightened police presence around the mall due to "robberies, carjackings, and other criminal activity."

They said information was received about a potential robbery and that the three males were detained and investigated having matched a description. 

Ultimately the three men were released with no charges at all. This is an ongoing investigation. 

Lead photo by

livingbyyzz
