Toronto Police pull woman from edge of high rise balcony in terrifying video

This could have been a very different outcome.

A few Toronto Police officers been lauded as heroes after video of a rescue operation has a gotten significant amount of views across social media.

Trigger warning: This story deals with a mental health crisis.

A video shared on social media shows a woman dangling off the edge of an apartment balcony, clearly in distress.

Toronto Hero’s ALERT



Video appears to show @TorontoPolice officers pulling a person back onto a balcony and saving their life after threatening to jump.



This is policing that people need to see, the REAL DEAL happening day in day out@PoliceAssocON



pic.twitter.com/iczTxuMEfm — Kyle.Taylor (@livingbyyyz) September 11, 2022

A few seconds pass before two officers bust through a door and grab the woman from behind, pulling her off the ledge and onto the ground of the balcony.

"This is the policing that people need to see, REAL DEAL happening day in day out," read a portion of the caption.

Many of the comments applauded the force and the specific officers as well.

Toronto Police have a specialty program (The Mobile Crisis Intervention Team) that pairs mental health nurses with specially trained officers, dispatching the duo 9-1-1 calls when individuals are experiencing a mental health crisis.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, for immediate help 24/7 call the Talk Suicide Canadian line at 1-833-456-4566.

For resources in the city, you can call the Toronto Distress Centres at 416-408-4357.