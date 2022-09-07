Sick and nearly naked coyote rescued in Toronto after months of efforts

Wildlife teams in Toronto had been tracking a sick coyote suffering from a severe case of mange for months, and they were finally able to rescue the canine recently thanks to the help of concerned residents.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre's (TWC) rescue teams had previously spotted the coyote, who was sick with mange and had hardly any fur left as a result, but they didn't manage to capture it until a good samaritan spotted the pup one morning and called their local animal services, who then alerted TWC.

TWC rescuer Sarrah and her team arrived later that morning, suspecting this was the coyote they'd been searching for, and they successfully and safely captured the sick and scared animal.

Our Rescue & Hotline Teams had been working together to track this nearly naked #Coyote for months. Rescue Team’s Sarrah responded to a call about a recent sighting, and the sick animal was soon captured. He began treatment for mange and is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/5yEQPVkqyH — Toronto Wildlife Centre (@TWC_Wildlife) September 1, 2022

Wildlife rehabilitators performed a physical exam on the coyote upon arrival, and they soon began treating the animal for the common and painful skin disease.

The fortunate coyote will continue to receive care, and it will be released into the wild once fully recovered.

If you happen to spot a sickly-looking coyote or see one acting strangely, be sure to contact TWC's wildlife hotline by filling out their online form.