Panic and chaos erupts at Toronto nightclub after shooting

The last thing one hopes to encounter when trying to party at a busy club, is getting caught in literal crossfire, but unfortunately for guests at one Queen West establishment last night, that's exactly what happened — and it's not the first time such an incident has taken place at a bar in the city in recent weeks, either.

Police responded to a triple shooting inside Daisy, a popular cocktail bar on Queen Street West just east of Bathurst Street, around 2:45 a.m. on Monday during a special edition of its weekly "Sundaisy" event for the third day of the Rolling Loud music festival.

Two of the three unnamed victims were taken to a local trauma centre and one to hospital following the incident, all with non-life threatening injuries, as the busy stretch of Queen between Spadina and Bathurst was blocked off.

One more person was minorly hurt while trying to get out of the building amid all of the chaos and confusion that ensued.

- victims were two males and a female

- taken to hospital non-emergency run

- shooting took place inside nightclub

This was the last in a spate of weekend shootings that included one around the main stage VIP area of Rolling Loud festival on Saturday night, and three more in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Two men were shot at strip club Club Paradise near Bloor and Landsdowne around 2 a.m. Sunday, and then, a few hours later, shots were fired and one man injured near University and Adelaide around 5:20 a.m. Another, in which a woman in her 20s was injured, took place around Eglinton and Royal York at 8 a.m.

Police are still seeking any information that could aid in the investigations in all cases. Those involved in the Daisy shooting are still at large.

This comes after a man was shot and killed just a block south at EFS nightclub on July 17, which was one of two shootings in the downtown core that weekend.

That King West spot has since lost its liquor licence indefinitely for not using a metal detector on everyone entering, which was a condition of its licence.