City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario covid

Medical experts are furious over the latest health strategy from Ontario's top doctor

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Kieran Moore, announced the end of five-day quarantine requirements on Wednesday, and criticism is already mounting over the decision to move away from the previous health strategy to a new "all-virus" approach.

While this new direction may seem broader with general terminology like "fall respiratory illness season," medical experts warn it peels away remaining health safeguards that could prove catastrophic when this season arrives.

These updated guidelines — now also applying to other illnesses like influenza — most notably include the end of five-day quarantine restrictions, but also suggest the use of a mask in public for 10 days after the onset of symptoms, staying home if you have a fever, and other means of limiting infection.

Backlash to the announcement came almost immediately, and many doctors, nurses, scientists, and other health professionals are speaking out against the policy change, warning that the health care system is already spread impossibly thin as emergency departments struggle to operate.

Toronto-area emergency room doctor Steve Flindall is one of many vocal opponents of the policy shift, calling out the province's top doc with an admission of defeat.

"Ok, Kieran Moore, I give up. You win. The tools I have to try to keep people safe are far outnumbered by yours to put people in jeopardy. Even with our EDs teetering on collapse, you've taken an approach that will, undoubtedly, lead to more ED visits, sick patients and staff absences due to illness or ill family. Congratulations on your victory."

One nurse sarcastically thanked Moore for his latest policy blunder.

Pharmacists are among the many branches of health professionals uncomfortable with the elimination of five-day quarantine protocols in place of the new 24-hour (after symptoms clear up) rule, forcing one to set their own standard based on commonly-accepted scientific data.

Moore was called "a puppet in the pocket of Ford" by one medical researcher, suggesting that the new strategy was politically motivated.

Meanwhile, wastewater data and other indicators like intensive care admissions suggest another uptick in case counts, well before this so-called fall respiratory illness season begins.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People in Toronto can expect more potholes as city puts off planned repaving projects

This Toronto public staircase has been complete for years and still hasn't opened

Ontario is about to open its very first 'diverging diamond' interchange

New study reveals which types of sex products Toronto orders the most

Medical experts are furious over the latest health strategy from Ontario's top doctor

Katie Couric slams 'boneheaded' CTV execs for dumping Lisa LaFlamme

Doug Ford's controversial dream for Ontario Place is already falling apart

A linear strip of Toronto parks has hidden a buried river for over 70 years