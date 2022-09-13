Here's how to book things like picnic areas and skating rinks in Toronto

Booking anything online in Toronto doesn't seem any less nerve-racking than the Hunger Games. Long queues, websites crashing and spots being filled in less than a minute are all shared experiences by many of us.

The City of Toronto makes it easier to book slots and locations for certain facilities.

People can book select picnic and fire pit locations, with a capacity of 50 people. Some locations include Ashbridges Bay, Sunnybrook and Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Ice rinks at certain community centres are also available to book. Last minute bookings for ice rinks are only permitted 2-14 days prior to the event date.

Sport facilities, for activities such as football, soccer, hockey and some others are available to book at some parks and community centres, with a capacity of 50 people.

To book certain permits, you need a family/organization number and PIN number and contact customer service to receive it. On the day of the rental, bring a printed copy your booking confirmation.