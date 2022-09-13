City
Samreen Maqsood
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
booking Toronto

Here's how to book things like picnic areas and skating rinks in Toronto

City
Samreen Maqsood
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Booking anything online in Toronto doesn't seem any less nerve-racking than the Hunger Games. Long queues, websites crashing and spots being filled in less than a minute are all shared experiences by many of us.

The City of Toronto makes it easier to book slots and locations for certain facilities. 

People can book select picnic and fire pit locations, with a capacity of 50 people. Some locations include Ashbridges Bay, Sunnybrook and Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Ice rinks at certain community centres are also available to book. Last minute bookings for ice rinks are only permitted 2-14 days prior to the event date. 

Sport facilities, for activities such as football, soccer, hockey and some others are available to book at some parks and community centres, with a capacity of 50 people.

To book certain permits, you need a family/organization number and PIN number and contact customer service to receive it. On the day of the rental, bring a printed copy your booking confirmation.

Lead photo by

Trinity Bellwoods
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford fails to recognize provincial holiday again and people are questioning why

Here's how to book things like picnic areas and skating rinks in Toronto

Ontario is getting a new school for adults that's not like the others

Here's what to know about the National Days of Mourning in Canada

People are hating the way the TTC communicates temporary route changes

Doug Ford will not give Ontario an official holiday for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Someone wants to fix one of Toronto's most notoriously overcrowded bus routes

People in Canada are divided about our new federal holiday for Queen Elizabeth II