6 TTC subway stations are closing for the weekend in Toronto

Line 1 TTC riders will have to mind the gap this weekend, or at least a gap in subway service across six stations, as a portion of the route shuts down to accommodate construction.

Get ready to board those dreaded shuttle buses, as there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on Sat. Sept. 10 and Sun. Sept. 11.

The TTC states that the closure is to accommodate ongoing work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project as construction of the long-overdue line slowly trudges towards the finish line.

This closure provides the TTC a perfect opportunity to advance work on its Lawrence Station Easier Access Project, part of the transit agency's broader push to enhance accessibility at older subway stations through the installation of new stairs, escalators and elevators.

Though there will be no train service on the weekend, passengers can still pop into stations to purchase or load Presto cards, though certain station entrances will remain closed due to construction.

It's sure to cause headaches for weekend commuters, but the planned closure could have actually been much worse.

The TTC had initially planned a late opening on Sept. 11 for the stretch of the Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) subway route from St. George to Broadview, though this plan has since been scrapped.

Shifting your plans to the following weekend won't be of much help, as another Line 1 closure is planned just a week later.