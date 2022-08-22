Toronto woman allegedly kidnapped four days ago has yet to be located by police

It's been a long 96 hours since Toronto Police reported they were searching for a victim of an alleged kidnapping, and the woman has yet to be found.

It was around lunchtime on Thursday, Aug. 18 when officers received a call alerting them to a potential kidnapping situation in the Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road area.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT:

Guildwood Pkwy + Kingston Rd

* 12:02 pm *

- Woman walking along sidewalk

- Male approaches in car

- Cuts her off on the sidewalk

- She is forced into the vehicle

- Car sped off

- Officers searching area

- Looking for video/dashcam evidence#GO1593887

It was reported that a woman was walking along the sidewalk when she was approached by a man in a car.

Police allege the man blocked the woman's way and then grabbed and forced her into his car. The report stated the man fled the area in his vehicle with the woman in tow.

Immediately after receiving this report, officers descended onto the Scarborough intersection to begin their investigation.

At the time, police indicated they were worried for the woman's safety and asked anyone with relevant information (including dash cam or security footage) to come forward.

Since then the cops have provided just one update to the situation, by releasing photographs of the woman.

News Release - Man wanted in kidnapping investigation, Guildwood Parkway and Kingston Road Update, Photograph of the victim releasedhttps://t.co/iDhr8lUFyt pic.twitter.com/nB0UnxTd4y — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 22, 2022

The photos seem to be taken from surveillance footage and are quite grainy. However, they show the woman wearing dark pants, shoes and jacket with a white top and purple backpack.

She was captured holding a white umbrella and with her cellphone in hand.

The alleged suspect is described as being in his 20-30s with a light complexion, black hair and a beard or goatee. Police say he was wearing a light coloured shirt and off-white cap.

It is believed the suspect car is a white two- or four-door vehicle with a blue emblem on the rear.

Police have yet to label this situation a confirmed kidnapping (and are still saying it's a believed kidnapping) and continue to follow up on leads. The woman has yet to be fully identified.

No photos of the alleged suspect or vehicle have been released.

This kidnapping investigation comes six months after Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted from her Wasaga Beach home just weeks after she was beaten with a frying pan in a Richmond Hill parking garage.

Hajtamiri has yet to be found but her ex-boyfriend was recently charged with her kidnapping. The man also faces attempted kidnapping and murder charges following the Richmond Hill incident.

Anyone with information regarding the Toronto Police investigation can contact investigators at 416-808-4300.